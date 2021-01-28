Are The Metrics Used To Determine Oregon Risk Levels Correct?

Portland, Ore. — For the past several weeks, COVID-19 cases have been falling across the state, including in the Tri-County region of Multnomah, Clackamas, and Washington counties. The numbers fall despite state health official’s constant warnings of a “Surge” from Christmas and New Year’s. That predicted surge never happened.
According to the Weekly Reports, produced by the Oregon Health Authority, Since January 4th, new and presumed cases of COVID-19 have fallen each week.
Monday, January 4, through Sunday, January 10, 2021, OHA recorded 8,150 new cases of COVID-19 infection
Monday, January 11, through Sunday, January 17, 2021, OHA recorded 7,860 new cases of COVID-19 infection
Monday, January 18, through Sunday, January 24, 2021, OHA recorded 4,119 new cases of COVID-19 infection
The number of tests given for the week of January 18 – 24 was about 10,000 fewer than the previous week however was about 3,000 more than the week of January 4 – 10 when there were 50% more positive cases.
The OHA offered no explanation as to why the number of positive cases dropped radically.
During those same three weeks that started 2021, the number of cases and case positivity have fallen in the Tri-County Region.
According to the Weekly Reports, the case rates per 100,000 population by county are as follows:
Multnomah County:
January 4 through January 10 – 147.6 per 100,000
January 11 through January 17 – 144.8 per 100,000
January 18 through January 24 – 80.6 per 100,000
Washington County:
January 4 through January 10 – 147.9 per 100,000
January 11 through January 17 – 134.7 per 100,000
January 18 through January 24 – 89.8 per 100,000
Clackamas County:
January 4 through January 10 – 176.2 per 100,000
January 11 through January 17 – 134.7 per 100,000
January 18 through January 24 – 81.0 per 100,000
That is the data provided to the media and the public on a weekly basis. However, when you spend time scrolling through the OHA website you will come across a page titled “Risk Level Metrics: Schools and Counties“. It paints a different picture with numbers that do not match the weekly reports. The numbers do not match in part because that report is looking at numbers in 2-week increments. According to the Governor’s County Risk plan, the cases per 100,000 population are calculated over 14 days. That means in order for Multnomah County to move to “High Risk” there would have to be 1,617 or fewer over those 14 days. In Washington County, that number is 1,202 and in Clackamas, it’s 836 (numbers all based on 2019 population data). The last time case counts were that low in Multnomah County was late October. To move to Moderate Risk, of course, the numbers go even lower and you would have to go back to September of 2020. As for the Low-Risk category, that will take you back to last May.
So, is this the correct way to look at this type of data and, is the state setting limits that are too far out of reach?
We hope to learn more about this at Friday’s OHA weekly press conference.