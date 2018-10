RELATED CONTENT

LISTEN: Maria Espinoza – Is the refugee caravan the “October surprise”, and how will it impact the midterms?

What Are The Benefits Of President Trump’s Removal Of Regulatory Red Tape?

How Are Liberals Weaponizing The #MeToo Movement For The November Midterms?

What Are Willamette Week’s Endorsements In The Upcoming Elections?

How Should Mike Pompeo Deal With The Missing Saudi Journalist?

What Happened At Patriot Prayer’s March On Saturday In Downtown Portland?