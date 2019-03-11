Are the Democrats trying to destroy America’s free election system with house legislation?
Rep. John Sarbanes, D-Md., represents arguably the most gerrymandered congressional district in the country, and he wants to keep it that way. His latest piece of legislation, H.R. 1 “For the People Act,” would force taxpayers to fund congressional campaigns. Lars speaks with Adam Brandon who is the CEO of FreedomWorks to talk about this new House Bill. Listen below.

