Lars speaks with Yaya Fanusie, Senior Fellow with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, and a former counterterrorism analyst at the CIA about the potential issue bitcoin raises. Listen below.

RELATED CONTENT

Are Americans prepared in the event of another recession?

How has a measure passed by voters 10 years ago just now coming into affect?

Is Oregon’s marijuana industry failing to live up to their promises?

What could leftist hero JFK teach modern Democrats about taxes?

How has one “Dreamers” life led to his support of the wall?

Will more oversight help congress become more functional?