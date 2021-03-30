Are Public Schools Just As Guilty Of Racism As White Supremacists?
Thomas Jefferson High School for science and Technology, or TJ, in Fairfax County Virginia is the highest rated public school in the country and a great opportunity for its students.
Unless of course, you’re Asian. Asian students have a much less likely chance to be accepted into the prestigious school, not based on any fault, or misconduct of their own, but on the color of their skin.
To talk about this horrible practice, and the impact it has on Asian-American students, Lars spoke with Asra Nomani, who is a parent of a student at Thomas Jefferson High School for science and Technology and
the cofounder of Coalition for TJ, a former Wall Street Journal reporter and the author of “Standing Alone: An American Woman’s Struggle for the Soul of Islam.”
Listen Below:
