Are party affiliation changes actually happening in Oregon or is it just a myth?

Jun 8, 2020 @ 11:36am

Lars brings on Oregon House Representatives of the 23rd district, Mike Nearman, to discuss whether or not Oregonian ballots have changed their residents party affiliation. There have been many complaints over the past month from Republicans claiming that their ballots have been purposefully changed in favor of Democrats. Representative Nearman explains to Lars that there is currently no evidence to support these claims and said changes fall on the voters. Listen below for more.

