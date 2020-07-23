Are Kindergartners too young to learn about slavery?
Lars brings on Joe Thomas, Program Director in Charlottesville, VA, and host of 107.5/1260 WCHV “Joe Thomas In-The-Morning” to discuss why the social justice warriors in the education field have decided to teach Kindergartners about the evils of slavery. The goal of these people is to get out ahead of children by indoctrinating them to think a certain way to get important votes when the time comes. Listen below for more.
