      Weather Alert

Are Israel And Palestine On The Verge Of War?

May 13, 2021 @ 12:31pm

After decades of skirmishes, Israel and Palestine may be on the verge of war. But what should America and the rest of the world do to help, or should we all just stay out of the way? To discuss this further, Lars spoke with Rabbi Erica Gerson is a member of the board for United Hatzalah of Israel. The United Hatzalah of Israel is an Israeli free, volunteer-based emergency medical services organization based in Jerusalem. Its mission is to provide immediate medical intervention during the critical window between the onset of an emergency and the arrival of traditional ambulance assistance.

Listen Below:

 

The post Are Israel And Palestine On The Verge Of War? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Suspect Identified In Murder Of TriMet Driver In North Portland
SE Portland House Party Ends In Fatal Shooting
The Man Beaten By ANTIFA For Daring To Drive Near Them Now Fears He’s A Marked Man
74 Sickened In COVID-19 Outbreak At Salem Church
Oregon Reports 844 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 More Virus-Related Deaths