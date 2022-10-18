Are high gas prices going to cost Democrats major votes in November?

Our strategic oil reserves are meant for a crisis not to bail out Biden’s failed agenda but because of him, they’re at the lowest level in 40 years. The solution to lower gas prices is to unleash American energy production, not begging other countries to pump it for us. Every time Americans go to the pump, they are paying the cost of Joe Biden’s failure, but will the Democrats pay their dues in lost folks come November? For more information, Lars speaks with Grover Norquist who is the President of Americans for Tax Reform.