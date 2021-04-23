      Weather Alert

Are Electric Vehicles The Green Energy Deal They Are Supposed To Be?

Apr 23, 2021 @ 12:48pm

Electric vehicles are supposed to be the wave of the future, saving the planet and ensuring that we all live in a better world but do the facts match the hype?

To discuss this further, Lars spoke with Shad Balch, the Manager of Chevrolet’s EV Communications department to find out if electric vehicles are truly the wonderful machines they are painted to be.

Listen Below:

 



