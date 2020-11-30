Are education officials using RACE as an excuse for their own failures?
Making sure that everyone is treated equal is important, but education officials in Washington State are using race as an excuse to cover up their own mistakes and encouraging education in the name of social justice.
Lars spoke with Liv Finne of the Washington Policy Center about this awful practice and what it can mean for your kids, listen below:
