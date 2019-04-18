Archaeology Site Looted at Lewis and Clark Historical Park

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) – The National Park Service is investigating the looting of an archaeological site at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park.

The Daily Astorian reported Thursday that artifacts were unearthed near the Netul River Trail on the south end of the park sometime in late March.

Superintendent Jon Burpee declined to provide details about what might have been taken but told the newspaper the items may be up to a century old. The looting has made the agency concerned that other sites could also be targeted.

The looters disturbed around 1 { dump trucks’ worth of soil and appear to have used metal detectors to locate artifacts.

The looting is the most serious crime at the park since a bronze statue of Sacagawea and her baby was stolen in 2008.

—

Information from: The Daily Astorian, http://www.dailyastorian.com