Tim Burton’s original Batman movie and Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins aside, movies based on D.C. Comics tend to be dreadful, overdone and boring effects-laden clunkers.

Aquaman is the backstory of Arthur Curry’s becoming the King of Atlantis. While it doesn’t totally suffer the same fate as most of his cousins, it’s still not all that good. However, it will be a huge — and much needed — hit for D.C. Comics movie producers.

In fact, a villain introduced in the film will be involved in the first of what will likely be at least one or two sequels.

As for the story, Jason Momoa reprises his Justice League and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice Aquaman role. The super buff Momoa acts very superheroey but has very little to do other than follow the typical and predictable plodding super hero plot.

He is contacted by Amber Heard’s (The Danish Girl) Princess Mera. Curry — who was raised on land — is encouraged to claim his heritage before half-brother Orm unites all of the Atlantian kingdoms in order to declare war on humanity. To rightfully rule, Curry has to find and possess the Trident of Neptune. Some call it the Trident of Poseidon. I can’t remember what the movie called it.

That shows you how much I care. I might care more but — as I’ve complained about this many times in the past — is there some sort of rule that says all super hero movies have to be two-plus hours in length. This one is runs 2:23. Of that, at least 30-minutes could be eliminated.

With the trident in his possession Curry’s Aquaman is the undisputed ruler of the sea and of Atlantis. Of course, the evil brother — done by The Conjuring’s Patrick Wilson — has other ideas.

As a positive, director James Wan (The Conjuring, Saw) and his CGI effects team do a pretty good job of making you believe the underwater action is actually happening underwater. Though it could use some watering down lengthwise, he also manages to keep the film moving.

The negative? Wan and the writers pack too many plot threads into Aquaman. The temptation — as with almost all of the genre whether it be D.C. or Marvel — is to try to make every film an epic.

Less is often more and that less is more philosophy definitely applies to Aquaman.

Director: James Wan

Stars: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temiera Morrison

Rated PG-13 for mature themes and some violence. Like most super hero movies, this one is too long and thus the boredom factor comes into play. Give this a 2 on the Average Joe Movie o to 5 scale.



