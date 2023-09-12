KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Apple’s New iPhones Get Faster Chips, Better Cameras, And New Charging Ports

September 12, 2023 12:31PM PDT
Share
Apple’s New iPhones Get Faster Chips, Better Cameras, And New Charging Ports
Apple CEO Tim Cook waves as he walks to the stage during an announcement of new products on the Apple campus Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of iPhones — a line-up that will boast better cameras, faster processors, a new charging system and a price hike for the fanciest model.

The showcase at Apple’s Cupertino California, headquarters comes as the company tries to reverse a mild slump that has  has seen its sales drop from last year in three consecutive quarters, partly because iPhones haven’t been selling as well.

The iPhone 15, due in stores September 22, will adopt a USB-C charging standard that Apple had to adopt to comply with a mandate by European regulators.

More about:
Apple
iphone

Popular Posts

1

The Big One is Coming
2

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 7.18% This Week
3

Seattle Hospital Tells Kidney Patient: “Sorry, You’re Too White To Get An Organ”
4

Actor Danny Masterson Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Rape Convictions
5

Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge Shows A Modest Rise In Latest Sign Of Slowing Price Increases