Apple Unveils Sleek ‘Vision Pro’ Goggles

June 5, 2023 12:02PM PDT
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an annoucement of new products on the Apple campus Monday, June 5, 2023, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple has unveiled a long-rumored headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the technology trendsetter’s ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public’s imagination.

After years of speculation, Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday hailed the arrival of the sleek goggles — dubbed “Vision Pro” — at the the company’s annual developers conference held on a park-like campus in Cupertino, California, that Apple’s late co-founder Steve Jobs helped design.

A price for the headset wasn’t immediately revealed, but it’s expected to cost in the $3,000 range.

