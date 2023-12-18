KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Apple To Stop Some Watch Sales In US Over Patent Dispute

December 18, 2023 2:37PM PST
Share
Apple To Stop Some Watch Sales In US Over Patent Dispute
Apple CEO Tim Cook waves as he walks to the stage during an announcement of new products on the Apple campus Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — If two of the latest Apple Watches are on your holiday shopping list, don’t dawdle for much longer because the devices won’t be available to buy in the U.S. later this week if the White House doesn’t intervene in an international patent dispute.

Apple plans to suspend sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its popular watch for online U.S. customers beginning at 3 p.m. ET Thursday and in its stores on Sunday.

The move stems from an October decision from the International Trade Commission restricting Apple’s watches with a Blood Oxygen feature as part of an intellectual property dispute with medical technology company Masimo.

More about:
Apple
Sales
watch

Popular Posts

1

Tina Kotek tells Oregonians No Driver’s License? No Problem!
2

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Dips Below 7% To Its Lowest Level Since Early August
3

You Better Like Living In The Dark & Cold If You Live In Washington State
4

Alleged Drug Trafficking Ringleader Released With No Charges
5

Filings For Jobless Claims Tick Up Modestly, Continuing Claims Fall