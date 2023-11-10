Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Returns Home After Minor Stroke In Mexico
November 10, 2023 10:01AM PST
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has told ABC News that he suffered a minor stroke while attending a business conference in Mexico City.
In a text message Thursday Wozniak said he felt dizzy Wednesday morning, then experienced vertigo before going to the hospital where a MRI revealed he had had a “minor but real stroke.”
Wozniak, 73, had been scheduled to speak at the World Business Forum in Mexico City, a two-day gathering billed as the world’s most important management event.
Wozniak told the New York Times that he was released from the hospital Thursday and flew back to California.
