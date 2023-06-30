KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Apple Close To Becoming First Public Company Valued At $3 Trillion

June 30, 2023 11:29AM PDT
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple is near to becoming the first publicly traded company to close a trading day with a $3 trillion market value, marking another milestone for a technology juggernaut that has reshaped society with a line-up of products that churn out eye-popping profits.

In afternoon trading Friday, Apple shares were up almost 2%, bringing its intraday market value to $3.04 trillion.

Apple is one of a handful of technology companies, including Microsoft and chipmaker Nvidia, that have helped drive the S&P 500 to a gain of more than 15% in the first half of the year.

