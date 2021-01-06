      Breaking News
Appeals Court Sends Case Against Officers Back To Court

Jan 6, 2021 @ 10:20am

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – An appellate court ruled that a case against two Tacoma police officers accused of telling a woman to beat her 9-year-old grandson with a belt should not have been dismissed.

Prosecutors charged Jesse Jahner and Damion Birge with child assault and official misconduct.

They were fired by the Tacoma Police Department. Charging papers said Birge told the woman to “beat the demons” out of the child.

A Pierce County Superior Court judge granted Birge’s and Jahner’s motions to dismiss those charges in 2019, and the state appealed.

The new ruling sent the case back to the trial court.

