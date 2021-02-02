Appeals Court Reinstates Wrongful-Death Lawsuit Against King County Sheriff’s Office

      Breaking News
SEATTLE (AP) – The Washington State Court of Appeals has reinstated a wrongful-death lawsuit against the King County Sheriff’s Office over the 2016 fatal shooting of a 23-year-old pregnant mother of three by deputies asked to check on her welfare.

The Seattle Times reports a three-member panel of judges found the trial judge erred in dismissing the claim based on a state law that prohibits people who were engaged in the commission of a felony from filing personal injury claims.

The Sheriff’s Office said Renee Davis had a handgun and pointed it at the deputies, which amounted to felony assault.

However, the Court of Appeals on Monday said a jury should be allowed to decide whether Davis actually had the intent to injure anyone.

