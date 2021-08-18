      Weather Alert

Appeals Court Overturns Ruling Against Thrift Chain

Aug 18, 2021 @ 10:23am

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A Washington state appeals court has overturned a 2019 ruling that found Bellevue-headquartered thrift chain TVI Inc., which operates Value Village and Savers, had misled customers by deceptively marketing itself as a charity.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued TVI in 2017 over alleged violations of the state’s Consumer Protection Act. He says he will appeal the decision.

He says they intend to hold Value Village accountable for misleading Washingtonians.

Value Village cheered the reversal, in a statement calling Ferguson’s suit “costly” and “misguided.”

