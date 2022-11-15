KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Apartments Under Construction Badly Damaged By Fire

November 15, 2022 8:11AM PST
Photo: Portland Fire & Rescue

(Portland, OR) — Fire damaged apartment units that are under construction in southeast Portland early this morning. The apartments are located near Southeast 148th Avenue. Nine buildings that are three stories tall are under construction. A second alarm was called to get additional help. Firefighters had the fire under control in about 10 minutes. No injuries were reported. The investigation into the fire’s cause is ongoing.

