Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Launches 2024 Presidential Campaign

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has entered the 2024 presidential race.

He’s stepping into a crowded Republican primary contest that will test his national appeal as a cultural conservative firebrand and the party’s willingness to move on from former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis revealed his decision in a Federal Election Commission filing before a planned online conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

It marks a new chapter in DeSantis’ rise from congressman to two-term governor to a leading figure in the nation’s bitter fights over race, gender, abortion, and other divisive issues.

Questions loom about his readiness for the national stage.

But DeSantis is seen as Trump’s strongest Republican rival.