ANTIFA Threatens Portland Citizens And Police Do Nothing
By Carl Sundberg
|
Oct 8, 2018 @ 12:58 PM

The most stunning part of this is the video that shows a Portland motorcycle cop standing close by and doing nothing as hooligans threaten drivers (“I’ll kick your ass”) and block streets (illegal) …and police commissioner Ted Wheeler has apparently tied the officer’s hands.

And here is video of an elderly man who didn’t heed their street orders — so they chased him down. #Portland pic.twitter.com/AeXvhUKijO

— Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 8, 2018

The post ANTIFA Threatens Portland Citizens And Police Do Nothing appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

My Picks for NW Ballot Measures and Iniatives Oregon Governor Kate Brown – Misuse of Public Funds, Conflicts of Interest, “Graft” & “Corruption” Craig Sawyer – What Are You Doing To Stop Child Sex Trafficking In America? Judah Newby – Did The University Of Oregon Basketball Program Try To Pay $100K For A Recruit? Ann McElhinney – Who is Kermit Gosnell? And How Did He Become America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer? Nigel Jaquiss – Is Governor Kate Brown In Trouble As We Head Into November?
Comments