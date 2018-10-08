ANTIFA Threatens Portland Citizens And Police Do Nothing

The most stunning part of this is the video that shows a Portland motorcycle cop standing close by and doing nothing as hooligans threaten drivers (“I’ll kick your ass”) and block streets (illegal) …and police commissioner Ted Wheeler has apparently tied the officer’s hands.

And here is video of an elderly man who didn’t heed their street orders — so they chased him down. #Portland pic.twitter.com/AeXvhUKijO — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 8, 2018

