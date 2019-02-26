Another Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Portland Metro Area
By Jim Ferretti
|
Feb 26, 2019 @ 1:41 PM

Portland, Ore. — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Greater Portland Metro Area starting at 10:00 P.M. Tuesday night.

Forecasters say west and south of Portland could see up to two inches of snow overnight while Clark County and areas near the Columbia River will see less than an inch.

Stay connected with FM News 101 KXL for the latest on this new Winter Weather Advisory.

 

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
  inches, mainly to the west and south of Portland. Areas across
  Clark County and near the Columbia River will generally see less
  than an inch of snow. Gusty east winds will continue, with
  gusts 25 to 35 mph, but closer to 45 mph near the Columbia
  Gorge.

* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon,
  Greater Portland Metro Area.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening through Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions later
  tonight into Wednesday morning. These hazardous conditions could
  impact the Wednesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
