Another Snow Dusting For Portland Metro
By Jacob Dean
|
Mar 7, 2019 @ 5:38 AM

Portland, Oregon – If you watch the sky today, you’ll notice it’s looking a lot like yesterday. Forecasters calling for more snow showers today around the metro area, but just like yesterday, the snow won’t be sticking around much. It shouldn’t impact your drive Thursday morning. There’s a little more than a trace in the higher elevations like Portland’s West Hills.

There are a handful of school delays this morning. Read more about those here.

 

 

The National Weather Service posted this video on Twitter yesterday:

 

