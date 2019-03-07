Another Snow Dusting For Portland Metro

Portland, Oregon – If you watch the sky today, you’ll notice it’s looking a lot like yesterday. Forecasters calling for more snow showers today around the metro area, but just like yesterday, the snow won’t be sticking around much. It shouldn’t impact your drive Thursday morning. There’s a little more than a trace in the higher elevations like Portland’s West Hills.

There are a handful of school delays this morning. Read more about those here.

In addition to the steady snow that many saw yesterday, we also had a number of daily record low maximum temperatures set. Or in other words, record coldest high temperature for the day. Temps yesterday were a good 15-20 degrees below normal across the region! #orwx #wawx pic.twitter.com/5O90cytdt4 — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) March 7, 2019

