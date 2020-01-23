      Weather Alert

Another Seattle Shooting: The Third Shooting In Three Days

Jan 22, 2020 @ 5:59pm

There are multiple victims after a shooting this evening in downtown Seattle. The shooting happened near Third Avenue and Pine Street before 5 p.m.

Police say the suspect fled and the search is on.

This is the third shooting this week in downtown Seattle. Tuesday night, a man died after a shooting inside Westlake Center, and earlier today, there was a shooting involving Seattle police officers and King County deputies near Third Avenue and Blanchard Street.

The current status of tonight’s shooting victims is unknown.

