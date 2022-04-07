Another Prisoner Escapes Echo Glen Children’s Center in Washington State

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (AP) – An inmate at a state youth rehabilitation facility faces additional charges after escaping on Wednesday night and being caught soon after.
Recent escapes prompted the center to increase security.
King County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tim Meyer says the inmate jumped over the fence at Echo Glen Children’s Center at around 8:39 p.m.
He was taken into custody after 10 p.m.
A Washington State Patrol aircraft and a K-9 on the ground located the inmate about 3 miles away near the Snoqualmie Valley YMCA.
The incident comes months after five teens escaped back in January.
Those teens assaulted staff at knifepoint and stole a car.