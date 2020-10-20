Another Oregon Inmate With COVID-19 Dies
PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) – State officials say a fourth person who tested positive for COVID-19 while incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton has died.
The Oregon Department of Corrections says the man who died was between 50 and 60 years old.
The East Oregonian reports he is the 16th person to die with COVID-19 while in custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Because the man was positive for COVID-19, the department is withholding usually reported information following the death of an inmate, such as the person’s name, county of conviction, sentence length, and date of death.