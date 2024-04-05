KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Another Month Of Robust US Job Growth Points To Continued Economic Strength

April 5, 2024 10:15AM PDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers delivered another outpouring of jobs in March, adding a sizzling 303,000 workers and bolstering hopes that the economy can vanquish inflation without succumbing to a recession in the face of high interest rates.

Last month’s job growth was up from a revised 270,000 in February and was far above the 200,000 jobs that economists had forecast.

The hiring gain reflected the economy’s ability to withstand the pressure of high borrowing costs resulting from the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes.

The unemployment rate dipped from 3.9% to 3.8%.

The economy is sure to weigh on Americans’ minds as the November presidential vote nears and they assess President Joe Biden’s re-election bid.

