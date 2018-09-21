Anorexia Survival to Service

A woman turns her journey with anorexia into a foundation to help others survive. Anorexia kills and Julie Allen neared death many times. To pay for treatment, Allen’s parents took out a second mortgage, made sacrifices of time and money.

Now married with a baby boy, she’s raising money to sponsor others who need treatment. The Mary Rose Foundation launched out of her boutique she recently opened. Allen tells me she got tired of the one-size fits all model, started taking photos of her “mom-friends”, and celebrating each woman’s beauty.

Then, she figured she’d better help other women reach the same milestone. Allen received her FINALLY successful treatment at Westwind, in Canada. Tomorrow the Mary Rose Foundation hosts a fashion show and auction.

Helping Lives Bloom…

September 22, 2018 7pm PST

Persimmon Country Club

Tix online: $15

Tix at the door: $20