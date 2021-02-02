Annual Vancouver Fireworks Spectacular Canceled
VANCOUVER, WA. – The annual 4th of July Vancouver Fireworks Spectacular at Fort Vancouver has been canceled.
The Historic Trust says in order for the celebration to happen it had to let its fireworks vendor know by the end of January.
But due to the pandemic, there are just too many unknowns.
Here’s more from the Trust:
VANCOUVER, WA (February 2, 2021) — The Historic Trust announces the cancelation of the Annual Vancouver Fireworks Spectacular at Fort Vancouver National Site, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “It is with heavy hearts we cancel the 2021 celebration,” said David Pearson, President and CEO. Adding, “We know first-hand what this community tradition means to our region.”
In order for the 2021 celebration to occur, the Trust needed to let its firework vendor know of its plan by the end of January 2021. National health experts don’t expect health conditions for large public gatherings to improve enough any earlier than fall of 2021, making the decision to cancel one of necessity and safety.