      Breaking News
Jeff Bezos To Step Down As Amazon CEO

Annual Vancouver Fireworks Spectacular Canceled

Feb 2, 2021 @ 10:58am

VANCOUVER, WA. – The annual 4th of July Vancouver Fireworks Spectacular at Fort Vancouver has been canceled.

The Historic Trust says in order for the celebration to happen it had to let its fireworks vendor know by the end of January.

But due to the pandemic, there are just too many unknowns.

Here’s more from the Trust:

VANCOUVER, WA (February 2, 2021) — The Historic Trust announces the cancelation of the Annual Vancouver Fireworks Spectacular at Fort Vancouver National Site, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “It is with heavy hearts we cancel the 2021 celebration,” said David Pearson, President and CEO. Adding, “We know first-hand what this community tradition means to our region.”

In order for the 2021 celebration to occur, the Trust needed to let its firework vendor know of its plan by the end of January 2021. National health experts don’t expect health conditions for large public gatherings to improve enough any earlier than fall of 2021, making the decision to cancel one of necessity and safety.

TAGS
Fireworks Fort Vancouver Historic Trust
Popular Posts
New Boating Rules Approved For The Willamette River
Are The Metrics Used To Determine Oregon Risk Levels Correct?
Employee Shoots Suspected Robber
Portland State University Will Be Open For All In The Fall
Police Identify Suspect Accused In Deadly Hit And Run