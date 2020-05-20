      Breaking News
Annual Seattle Seafair Festival Canceled

SEATTLE (AP) – Organizers of the longtime annual Seafair festival in Seattle say its major events will not happen this summer.

Organizers said on the event website Wednesday it will reschedule its major events to next year because of the uncertainty surrounding public health and safety, along with guidance from local and state governments.

Events that will not happen this summer include: the Blue Angels show, the July 4th celebration at Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park, the Milk Carton Derby, the Seafair Triathlon, Torchlight Run, Torchlight Parade, and Seafair Weekend Festival.

Organizers say ticket holders for any event will be contacted with an email soon.

