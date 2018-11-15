Announced Tonight 8 More Deaths In California’s Camp Fire For A Total Of 56

New death toll from Camp Fire at 56

9 p.m. ET: As of Wednesday night, eight more human remains have been found, bringing the death toll to 56. Six of them were found inside structures and two were found outside. Statewide, the death toll is 59 (including three from the Woolsey Fire).

There have been more than 10,000 structures destroyed by the Camp Fire, including homes. The total amount of evacuated residents remains at 52,000 people.

The Camp Fire containment remains at 35 percent. Some 138,000 acres have been scorched.

A National Weather Service meteorologist said light winds over the valley will continue the poor air quality in the region. There may be some relief Saturday night when stronger winds push the air out.

The California Highway Patrol said it has cleared vehicles from roads in Chico.

The Butte County sheriff’s office said at least 130 people are reported “unaccounted.” A list has made public here.

The sheriff’s office said 287 additional search and rescue personnel have joined the search for human remains, joining 50 California National Guard troops. A total of 461 people are part of the search and rescue effort.

Peter Martinez contributed to this report.