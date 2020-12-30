Anna & Abby’s Yard Is Open In Forest Grove
FOREST GROVE, Ore.–The Robinson Family is beyond happy to announce the opening of Anna and Abby’s Yard in Rogers Park. The yard honors their 2 daughters who where killed by a car in 2013. The driver did not see them playing in a pile of leaves across the street from their home. The yard is filled with LOVE rocks all kinds of things to play on, including the repurposed remnants of a giant Sequoia Tree that had to be removed because it was rotting. Now kids can hide and play in salvaged giant sculptured pieces of the tree.
The family wants the community to come and enjoy the yard. Their daughters always loved playing there almost every day. Harper’s Playground helped with fundraising and design.