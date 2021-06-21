And The Nobel Prize Goes To… The Lab That May Have Killed Millions

A Nobel Prize for a killer virus? I don’t think so.
Sloppy work at the government Lab in Wuhan, seems like the most likely source of Covid 19.
The ChiCom government not only doesn’t take responsibility for a disease that took millions of lives…it’s proud of the lab.
The Chinese Academy of Sciences has nominated the Wuhan Institute of Virology for what’s called “the Outstanding Science and Technology Achievement Prize”.
In fact, China’s Foreign Ministry, last Thursday, suggested that the Lab deserves the Nobel Prize.
Imagine that…the disease that not only took many lives but devastated most of the world’s economies…and its likely creators deserve a prize?
If you’re inclined to agree, remember a few facts we know
China’s government knew about its own epidemic and hid the information from the world…helping create a pandemic.
The World Health Organization actually lied when it claimed there was no evidence the disease could pass from person to person.
China’s government even tried to blame the United States for the illness.
They apparently believe that the best defense is a good offense.
Make the virus, let it slip out, blame someone else and then try to claim you deserve a trophy for knowing the most about it.
One more reason to do as little business with the Communists as possible
