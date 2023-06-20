Ancient Roman Temple Complex, With Ruins Of Building Where Caesar Was Stabbed, Opens To Tourists

Rome’s Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, left, and Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin cut the ribbon to inaugurate the walkways and nighttime illumination of the so called ‘Sacred Area’ where four temples, dating back as far as the 3rd century B.C., stand smack in the middle of one of modern Rome’s busiest crossroads, Monday, June 19, 2023, With the help of funding from Bulgari, the luxury jeweler, the grouping of temples can now be visited by the public that for decades had to gaze down from the bustling sidewalks rimming Largo Argentina (Argentina Square) to admire the temples below where Julius Caesar masterminded his political strategies and was later fatally stabbed in 44 B.C. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

ROME (AP) — Four temples from ancient Rome stand smack in the middle of one of the modern city’s busiest crossroads.

But until this week, practically the only ones getting a close-up view were cats, who prowled the so-called “Sacred Area,” which includes ruins of the building where Julius Caesar was assassinated in 44 B.C.

On Monday, the grouping of temples became Rome’s latest tourist attraction.

The area was unearthed nearly 100 years ago during dictator Benito Mussolini’s makeover of the Italian capital.

From walkways, visitors can view the foundation and part of a wall of Pompey’s Curia, a building which was serving as the Senate’s temporary home when Caesar was stabbed.