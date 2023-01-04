An Oregon Judge Is Doing The Right Thing To Ensure YOUR 2A Rights

A single Judge has preserved the firearms rights of four million Oregonians.

State officials, all of them gun-hating liberal democrats, had planned to strip citizens of their rights December 8th…after the passage of ballot measure 114.

Late yesterday, Harney County Judge Robert Raschio extended his Temporary Restraining Order against 114, because it violates the Oregon Constitution.

That document seems clear to me: “Article 1 Section 27. The people shall have the right to bear arms for the defense of themselves, and the State…”

The Oregon Attorney General’s office argues that 114 should close the deceptively named “Charleston Loophole”.

The AG demands that citizens get a permit to exercise that constitutional right, and a background check…and here’s the key point: if the background check is delayed…no matter how long the delay…the state denies the citizen’s Constitutional rights.

Now, you don’t need a Harvard Law degree to understand that indefinitely delaying the civil rights of a citizen violates the Constitution.

Judge Raschio understands that…so he put the law on hold.

If the Constitution lists the literally God Given rights of citizens…but a law says you only GET those rights if a nameless, faceless, unelected bureaucrat grants you a permit…that may work in Communist China…but it’s a non starter here in America…even in a far left place like the Pacific Northwest.