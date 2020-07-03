An Interview with Johnny and Vivian Cash’s Daughter Tara Cash Schwoebel
In Brief: The documentary My Darling Vivian is about Johnny Cash’s first wife, Vivian. It’s a great movie and wonderful story. This is an interview I did with their daughter Tara.
The movie is My Darling Vivian. If you’re a fan of Johnny Cash then this is a film you need to see. It’s the story of his first wife, Vivian, her life, their four daughters, their life, their divorce and her life after. I learned a lot about Vivian and her children and about him. The story is beautiful. Sometimes it makes you laugh. Sometimes it makes you angry. And all the time you will love the storytelling of daughters Rosanne, Kathy, Cindy and Tara.
Tara lives in the Portland area and graciously agreed to talk with me about the movie, about her mom, about her dad and about her family. It is a fascinating few minutes.
Click here for my review of the film My Darling Vivian.
Gary Wolcott has been reviewing movies on radio, television and newspaper since 1990. He believes — and this is an estimate only — that he’s seen something close to 10,000 movies in his lifetime. Gary is a lifelong fan of films and catches a couple of hundred movies a year. He believes movies ought to be seen on the big screen and not on the small screen in your living room or family room. While he loves movies, he also says reviewing film can be a real sacrifice and that he sees many movies so you don’t have to.
He is one of KXL 101.1 FM’s film critics and joined the news staff in 2014. Gary is also the film critic for Tri-Cities, Washington’s Tri-City Herald.