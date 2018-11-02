An Interview with Free Solo’s Alex Honnold

In Brief: Alex Honnold’s film Free Solo chronicles his solo climb of El Capitan without ropes. It’s 3,000 feet straight up and this film soars equally as high.

Below is my review of Honnold’s film and below that is a 6-minute video of my interview with Honnold a couple of weeks ago.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Catch Gary Wolcott Friday afternoons at 4:50 on KXL’s Afternoon News.

Gary has been KXL’s movie critic since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 28-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

He is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.