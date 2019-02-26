An Extra 10 for Luyster

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A man convicted of killing three people has been sentenced in federal court to 10 years in prison for illegal weapons possession after he completes three life sentences.

The Columbian reports 38-year-old Brent Luyster was sentenced Monday.

In November, a federal jury found Luyster guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition following a trial in U.S. District Court in Tacoma.

Andrea Sibley was sentenced to about a year in federal prison for purchasing at least nine firearms for Luyster between 2015 and 2016.

None of those firearms were used in the 2016 slayings of Luyster’s best friend, Zachary Thompson; friend Joseph LaMar; and LaMar’s partner, Janell Knight at LaMar’s home near Woodland. Luyster also shot and wounded Thompson’s partner, Breanne Leigh.

The firearm used in the shooting was never recovered.

—

Information from: The Columbian, http://www.columbian.com