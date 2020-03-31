      Breaking News
An Essential “All Cash” Business Tries To Keep It Clean

Mar 30, 2020 @ 6:43pm

Classified as an essential business, an all cash system makes it complicated for the cannabis industry. And now with delivery and curbside service keeping the cannabis industry rolling courtesy of the OLCC, banking options are a huge issue…

Tyson Haworth co-owner of Oregon’s Finest tells us they have been taking extra protections since they are an all cash business. Things like sanitizing the cash, employees sanitizing hands after each transaction.

He also added they have been working with Senator Merkley and officials on some emergency banking procedures to help protect customers and workers.

