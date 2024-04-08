KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

An Engine Cover On A Southwest Airlines Plane Rips Off, Forcing The Flight To Return To Denver

April 8, 2024 10:05AM PDT
Share
An Engine Cover On A Southwest Airlines Plane Rips Off, Forcing The Flight To Return To Denver
Credit: MGN

DENVER (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says a Southwest Airlines jet leaving Denver was forced to land after the engine cover fell off and struck the wing flap during takeoff.

Southwest Airlines says the Boeing 737 landed safely Sunday and the passengers headed to Houston are being put onto another aircraft.

It’s the second mishap this week for the airline.

A flight from Texas was canceled Thursday after a report of an engine fire.

The FAA is investigating both incidents.

More about:
Southwest Airlines

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Rises Modestly
2

President Of Plaid Pantry Wants To Change Oregon's Bottle Bill
3

US Applications For Jobless Benefits Rise To Highest Level In Two Months, But Layoffs Remain Low
4

Let’s Worry About Our Own Homeless and Jobless Before We Spend A Fortune On Everyone Else’s
5

Marvel Actor Jonathan Major Avoids Jail Time, Sentenced To Counseling For Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend