Amtrak Train Bound for Portland Hits and Kills Bicyclist

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) – Police say a bicyclist was killed after colliding with an Amtrak Cascades passenger train in Bellingham.

The Bellingham Herald reports Bellingham Fire and Police responded to the crash Tuesday morning.

An Amtrak spokesperson says Amtrak Cascades passenger train 517 was coming from Vancouver, British Columbia, and was on its way to Portland.

Amtrak says the man on the bike ignored construction flaggers in the area and electronic arms, continued onto the tracks and was hit by the train. The man died at the scene, authorities said. His name hasn’t yet been released.

No one else was injured.

BNSF spokesperson Gus Melonas says this is the fifth fatal train collision on BNSF tracks in Washington state this year.

Information from: The Bellingham Herald, http://www.bellinghamherald.com