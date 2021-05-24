Amtrak Resuming Daily Service On 12 Long Distance Routes
SEATTLE (AP) – In another hopeful sign that the travel industry is bouncing back in Washington after pandemic-induced lows last year, Amtrak says it’s restoring daily service on 12 long distance routes, including two that run through Seattle.
Starting Monday, both the Chicago to Seattle/Portland and the Seattle to Los Angeles routes will resume daily service.
The routes had previously only been operating three times a week due to low ridership during the pandemic.
The Amtrak Cascades route will also add a second round trip between Seattle and Eugene starting Monday and a third round trip on the Seattle to Portland segment will also be added.