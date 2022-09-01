KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Amtrak Restarting Service From Seattle To Vancouver, B.C.

September 1, 2022 12:49PM PDT
Share

SEATTLE (AP) – Amtrak will restart its Cascades passenger-train service between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia, in September – earlier than the December restart date announced previously because of a lack of personnel.

Amtrak officials said jointly Wednesday with the Washington and Oregon Departments of Transportation and VIA Rail Canada that service will resume on Sept. 26.

Officials say a single roundtrip will be offered daily, with a second daily trip added later as Amtrak staffing and equipment allow.

Amtrak suspended service on the route to Canada about two years ago when the pandemic started and borders were closed.

Amtrak had said this spring that a lack of staffing kept them from operating the trains.

More about:
Amtrak
B.C.
Seattle
service
train
Vancouver

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2

Cooling Centers Open Again Thursday
3

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Expands Emergency Declaration On Homeless Camping To Schools
4

Uvalde School Board Fires Police Chief After Mass Shooting
5

Freeman High School Shooter Sentenced To 40 Years In Prison