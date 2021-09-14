      Weather Alert

America’s Top General Brags About Collaborating With China Against The Commander-in-Chief

Sep 14, 2021 @ 1:35pm

Did one of America’s top Generals commit treason against the President? According to “Peril,” a new book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, President Donald Trump’s top military adviser, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley claims he single-handedly took top-secret action to limit Trump’s presidential powers. Lar’s shares his take on today’s Radio Northwest Network (09/14/2021), take a listen below.

 

 

 

The post America’s Top General Brags About Collaborating With China Against The Commander-in-Chief appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
David Bogdanov Sentenced To 20 Years For Murdering Transgender Teen Nikki Kuhnhausen
NW Government Is Leading Us Back Into The Dark Ages
Biden & Obama Released The New Government Of Afghanistan
With Morgue Maxed Out, Cowlitz County Coroner Asks For Refrigeration Trailer
Confederate Statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee Comes Down In Virginia Capital
Connect With Us Listen To Us On