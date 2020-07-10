American Airlines Threatens To Cancel Some Boeing Max Orders
MIAMI, FL - MARCH 12: An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 prepares to land at the Miami International Airport on March 12, 2019 in Miami, Florida. The European Union along with other nations have grounded all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 jets, after the crash of a Max 8 being flown by Ethiopian Airlines that killed 157 people on Sunday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
DALLAS (AP) – American Airlines is warning Boeing that it could cancel some overdue orders for the grounded 737 Max unless the plane maker helps line up new financing for the jets.
That’s according to people familiar with the discussions.
The jets have become more expensive as the coronavirus pandemic cripples airlines.
American had 24 Max jets before they were grounded in March 2019.
It has orders for 76 more but wants Boeing to help arrange financing for 17 planes for which previous financing has or will soon expire.
That’s according to three people who spoke Friday on condition of anonymity to discuss private talks between the companies.