America is a land of opportunity where the people decide who wins and who loses

Aug 26, 2020 @ 11:38am

Lars brings on Rick Manning, President of Americans for Limited Government to discuss the reaction over the RNC among Americans and the media. The vision brought forth by Trump and the RNC is that the American Dream still exists. With enough effort, one can achieve anything in this country and that vision has been our sustaining vision for the last 200 years. Listen below for more.

The post America is a land of opportunity where the people decide who wins and who loses appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

