AMC Theatres Furloughs CEO & Staff as Coronavirus Closes Cinemas
AMC Theatres, America’s largest movie theater chain, furloughed more than 600 corporate employees Wednesday after the coronavirus forced screens to close across the nation, Variety reports. Every corporate employee was affected by the move, including CEO Adam Aron. While locations are closed, all employees will either have either reduced hours and pay, or no hours at all and no pay.
The company was forced to indefinitely close over 1,000 global locations, 634 of which are in the U.S or Canada. It also furloughed or laid off over 26,000 theater employees. “As we all know, these are unprecedented times,” the company said in a statement. “AMC is doing everything possible to ensure that we can welcome back both our associates and our guests as our theaters reopen.”
All of the corporate employees will retain their active employment status, including heath benefits, and the company says they don’t plan to terminate any of them at this time.